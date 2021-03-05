Alexa
Guam establishes marketing committee for Taiwan separate from China

US territory removes Taiwan from ‘Greater China Marketing Committee’

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/05 10:45
Guam is a tourism hotspot for Taiwanese. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an effort to improve its Taiwan market, the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has established a new marketing committee for the East Asian nation.

On Thursday (March 4), members of the bureau decided to remove Taiwan from the Greater China Marketing Committee, which has overseen business cooperation with Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China, and create a Taiwan Marketing Committee. The new committee will be led by Milton Keiji Morinaga, chairman of the GVB's board of directors.

During an interview with CNA, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam described the move as a sign of respect. It said the committee will enhance the existing partnership between the two countries.

Meanwhile, GVB Taiwan representative Felix Yen (嚴樹芬) pointed out that Japan and South Korea have been key sources of tourism for Guam. By separating the Taiwanese and Chinese markets, the bureau is adding Taiwan to its list of significant industry partners, he said.

