AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Sri Lankan Air Force soldiers watch as Indian Air Force helicopters perform aerobatics as they rehearse for a show held to mark the 70th anniversary o... Sri Lankan Air Force soldiers watch as Indian Air Force helicopters perform aerobatics as they rehearse for a show held to mark the 70th anniversary of Sri Lankan Air Force in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus view lanterns hanging for Lantern Festival, marking the end to the Chinese lunar New... People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus view lanterns hanging for Lantern Festival, marking the end to the Chinese lunar New Year celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Feb, 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Demonstrators clash with police as they protest the death in prison of a writer who was arrested on charges of violating the sweeping digital security... Demonstrators clash with police as they protest the death in prison of a writer who was arrested on charges of violating the sweeping digital security, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, was arrested in Dhaka in May last year for making comments on social media that criticized the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He had been denied bail at least six times. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Paramilitary soldiers detain an opposition Congress party supporter during a protest against repeated fuel and cooking gas price hike in New Delhi, In... Paramilitary soldiers detain an opposition Congress party supporter during a protest against repeated fuel and cooking gas price hike in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Anti-government protesters march during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, towards a military house where Prime Minister Prayuth C... Anti-government protesters march during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, towards a military house where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha lives to call for monarchy reform and the military removal from the politics. (AP Photo)

Tea hostesses wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus prepare tea for members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's ... Tea hostesses wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus prepare tea for members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) ahead of the opening session of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Kashmiri men row their makeshift raft made of plastic pipes on the Dal Lake after a brief spell of fresh snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian... Kashmiri men row their makeshift raft made of plastic pipes on the Dal Lake after a brief spell of fresh snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Chin refugees from Myanmar shout slogans as the mock coffins of Commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and Chinese President Xi Jinping are s... Chin refugees from Myanmar shout slogans as the mock coffins of Commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set on fire during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Protesters shout slogans as police arrive during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Police in Myanmar es... Protesters shout slogans as police arrive during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Police in Myanmar escalated their crackdown on demonstrators against this month's military takeover, deploying early and in force on Saturday as protesters sought to assemble in the country's two biggest cities and elsewhere. (AP Photo)

People watch as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The 2,600-metre (... People watch as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The 2,600-metre (8,530-feet) volcano erupted Tuesday, sending volcanic materials a few thousand meters into the sky and depositing ash on nearby villages. (AP Photo)

Feb. 26-March 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

