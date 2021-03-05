Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/05 09:00
People watch as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The 2,600-metre (...
Protesters shout slogans as police arrive during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Police in Myanmar es...
Chin refugees from Myanmar shout slogans as the mock coffins of Commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and Chinese President Xi Jinping are s...
Kashmiri men row their makeshift raft made of plastic pipes on the Dal Lake after a brief spell of fresh snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian...
Tea hostesses wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus prepare tea for members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's ...
Anti-government protesters march during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, towards a military house where Prime Minister Prayuth C...
Paramilitary soldiers detain an opposition Congress party supporter during a protest against repeated fuel and cooking gas price hike in New Delhi, In...
Demonstrators clash with police as they protest the death in prison of a writer who was arrested on charges of violating the sweeping digital security...
People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus view lanterns hanging for Lantern Festival, marking the end to the Chinese lunar New...
Sri Lankan Air Force soldiers watch as Indian Air Force helicopters perform aerobatics as they rehearse for a show held to mark the 70th anniversary o...

Feb. 26-March 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Updated : 2021-03-05 10:21 GMT+08:00

