Sharks Blichfeld suspended 2 games for hit on MacKinnon

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 08:57
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) skates against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif.,...

NEW YORK (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Joachim Blichfeld was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for an illegal check to the head of Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.

Blichfeld was called for a match penalty Wednesday night when he hit MacKinnon on the way to the bench in the third period of a 4-0 loss. MacKinnon didn’t return to the game but coach Jared Bednar said after the game he believed MacKinnon was not hurt seriously.

Blichfeld was playing his first game of the season and fourth of his career. He will forfeit nearly $13,000 in salary for the suspension. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-05 10:21 GMT+08:00

