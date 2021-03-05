Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Virginia Tech holds off Miami without Sheppard in 2nd half

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 09:20
Virginia Tech holds off Miami without Sheppard in 2nd half

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 16 points and seven rebounds, Georgia Amoore also scored 16 points with five assists and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech beat 10th-seeded Miami 72-64 on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Virginia Tech led 59-41 before Miami closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run and opened the fourth on a 5-0 run to get within seven points. Kitley ended the run with a three-point play with 5:11 remaining to move ahead by double figures again, and Miami went without a field goal for four-plus minutes.

Virginia Tech (14-8) will play third-ranked North Carolina State, the second-seed, in the quarterfinals on Friday, hoping to beat the Wolfpack (17-2) for a second time this season. On Jan. 28, Aisha Sheppard scored 18 of her 28 points in overtime to help Virginia Tech upset then No. 2 North Carolina State 83-71.

Sheppard, averaging 19.4 points per game, scored seven points in 12 minutes of play in the first half, but she did not play after halftime due to an ankle injury.

Cayla King added 15 points and D’asia Gregg had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hokies.

Destiny Harden scored a career-high 27 points with 11 rebounds for Miami (11-11). Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba added 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-05 10:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung