Martin scores 24 to lift Monmouth past Rider 77-74 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 08:17
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Melik Martin had a career-high 24 points as Monmouth narrowly beat Rider 77-74 in overtime on Thursday.

Martin made 10 of 12 shots.

George Papas had 17 points for Monmouth (11-7, 11-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Deion Hammond added 14 points and Marcus McClary had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 21 points for the Broncs (5-15, 5-12). Allen Powell added 11 points and Christian Ings had seven rebounds and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-05 10:19 GMT+08:00

