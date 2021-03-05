Alexa
Littles carries North Alabama by North Florida 68-60 in ASUN

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 08:13
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Emanuel Littles tied his career high with 20 points plus 13 rebounds as North Alabama defeated North Florida 68-60 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Littles made 9 of 11 shots.

Mervin James had 17 points and 11 rebounds for North Alabama (12-10).

Jose Placer had 15 points for the Ospreys (8-15). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 14 points and Josh Berenbaum had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-05 10:19 GMT+08:00

