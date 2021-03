Boone discharged from hospital, day after getting pacemaker

In this Feb. 24, 2021, photo, Carlos Mendoza of the New York Yankees poses for a photo in Florida. Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a leave of absence... In this Feb. 24, 2021, photo, Carlos Mendoza of the New York Yankees poses for a photo in Florida. Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days. Bench coach Mendoza took over as acting manager for Wednesday night's exhibition against Toronto in Tampa, Fla. The 41-year-old was a minor leaguer mostly with San Francisco and the Yankees from 1997-09 and is starting his 13th season working for the Yankees. (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was discharged from St. Joseph’s Hospital on Thursday, a day after having a pacemaker installed.

Boone is on a leave of absence from the Yankees and intends to return to work in a few days.

The 47-year-old is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager. He had open-heart surgery in 2009.

Bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as acting manager for Wednesday night’s 4-1 win over Toronto in Tampa and Thursday's 15-0 loss to Philadelphia in Clearwater.

