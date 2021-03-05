Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Boone discharged from hospital, day after getting pacemaker

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 07:08
New York Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone stands on the field before a spring baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Tampa,...
New York Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone stands on the field before a spring baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Tampa,...
In this Feb. 24, 2021, photo, Carlos Mendoza of the New York Yankees poses for a photo in Florida. Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a leave of absence...

New York Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone stands on the field before a spring baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Tampa,...

New York Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone stands on the field before a spring baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Tampa,...

In this Feb. 24, 2021, photo, Carlos Mendoza of the New York Yankees poses for a photo in Florida. Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a leave of absence...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was discharged from St. Joseph’s Hospital on Thursday, a day after having a pacemaker installed.

Boone is on a leave of absence from the Yankees and intends to return to work in a few days.

The 47-year-old is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager. He had open-heart surgery in 2009.

Bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as acting manager for Wednesday night’s 4-1 win over Toronto in Tampa and Thursday's 15-0 loss to Philadelphia in Clearwater.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-05 08:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades