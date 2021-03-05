AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A woman dips her feet in the sea before curfew at Marseille's Plage des Catalans, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A woman dips her feet in the sea before curfew at Marseille's Plage des Catalans, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Russia's Andrey Rublev serves against United States' Marcos Giron in their first round men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at ... Russia's Andrey Rublev serves against United States' Marcos Giron in their first round men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A demonstrator throws a rock at riot police during protests in support of main opposition leader and former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko in Da... A demonstrator throws a rock at riot police during protests in support of main opposition leader and former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Sonko was arrested Wednesday on charges of disturbing the public order after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police while he was heading to the court to face rape charges. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Young Boys' Jordan Siebatcheu, left, scores his team's opening goal against Leverkusen's goalkeeper Niklas Lomb during the Europa League round of 32, ... Young Boys' Jordan Siebatcheu, left, scores his team's opening goal against Leverkusen's goalkeeper Niklas Lomb during the Europa League round of 32, second leg soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Young Boys Bern in Leverkusen, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, POOL)

A woman carries her belongings on her head after crossing the Mbomou river back into Bangassou, Central African Republic, from Ndu in the Democratic R... A woman carries her belongings on her head after crossing the Mbomou river back into Bangassou, Central African Republic, from Ndu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where she had taken refuge, Sunday Feb. 14, 2021. An estimated 240,000 people have been displaced in the country since mid-December, according to U.N. relief workers, when rebels calling themselves the Coalition of Patriots for Change launched attacks, causing a humanitarian crisis in the already unstable nation. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud travels down the ramp during the WSC Mixed Team HS106 Ski Jumping event at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Ob... Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud travels down the ramp during the WSC Mixed Team HS106 Ski Jumping event at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

A riot police officer gestures at a young girl during a protest by police unions in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, March 1, 2021. Dozens of Romanian poli... A riot police officer gestures at a young girl during a protest by police unions in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, March 1, 2021. Dozens of Romanian policemen gathered outside the Labor and Social Protection Ministry to protest planned austerity measures that propose the freezing of salaries in the public sector. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Some of the Government Girls Secondary School students who were abducted by gunmen the previous week in Jangebe, Nigeria, wait for a medical checkup a... Some of the Government Girls Secondary School students who were abducted by gunmen the previous week in Jangebe, Nigeria, wait for a medical checkup after their release meeting with Zamfara state Gov. Bello Matawalle, in Gusau, northern Nigeria, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Matawalle announced that 279 girls who were abducted from the boarding school in the northwestern part of the state have been released. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie falls during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super G event, in Val di Fassa, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ales... Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie falls during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super G event, in Val di Fassa, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Protesters run away from police during clashes following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb.... Protesters run away from police during clashes following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Protests in support of the jailed rapper turned violent in Barcelona on Saturday with clashes between police and groups of mostly angry youths in the center of the Spanish city. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

FEB. 25 - MARCH 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by the Associated Press from the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

