AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 06:08
Protesters run away from police during clashes following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb....
Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie falls during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super G event, in Val di Fassa, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ales...
Some of the Government Girls Secondary School students who were abducted by gunmen the previous week in Jangebe, Nigeria, wait for a medical checkup a...
A riot police officer gestures at a young girl during a protest by police unions in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, March 1, 2021. Dozens of Romanian poli...
Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud travels down the ramp during the WSC Mixed Team HS106 Ski Jumping event at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Ob...
A woman carries her belongings on her head after crossing the Mbomou river back into Bangassou, Central African Republic, from Ndu in the Democratic R...
Young Boys' Jordan Siebatcheu, left, scores his team's opening goal against Leverkusen's goalkeeper Niklas Lomb during the Europa League round of 32, ...
A demonstrator throws a rock at riot police during protests in support of main opposition leader and former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko in Da...
Russia's Andrey Rublev serves against United States' Marcos Giron in their first round men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at ...
A woman dips her feet in the sea before curfew at Marseille's Plage des Catalans, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

FEB. 25 - MARCH 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by the Associated Press from the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

