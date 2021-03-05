Alexa
Barcelona defender Piqué out with right knee injury

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 05:35
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona captain Gerard Piqué is facing another spell on the sidelines after spraining a ligament in his right knee, the club said Thursday.

Piqué sustained the injury in the team's 3-0 win over Sevilla in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. The defender scored four minutes into second-half stoppage time to force extra time and help the team advance to the final. He was limping in the final minutes but finished the game at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Barcelona said tests conducted on Thursday showed that Piqué has “a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee.”

“He is therefore unavailable and the evolution of the injury will determine when he returns,” the club said.

Spanish media said Piqué will miss at least two weeks.

Piqué has already missed several games this season because of another right knee injury.

Barcelona next week will try to reverse a 4-1 deficit to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Piqué should be back for the Copa del Rey final, which will be played on April 17.

Piqué has played 15 games this season, scoring two goals.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-05 07:16 GMT+08:00

