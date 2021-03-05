Sánchez nets 2 as Inter beats Parma 2-1 to go 6 points clear

Parma's Juraj Kucka competes for the ball with Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, left, during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Inter Milan, ... Parma's Juraj Kucka competes for the ball with Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, left, during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Inter Milan, at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Parma's Yann Karamoh competes for the ball with Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic, rear, during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Inter Milan, a... Parma's Yann Karamoh competes for the ball with Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic, rear, during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Inter Milan, at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Inter's Romelu Lukaku, right, and Parma's Lautaro Valenti battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Inter Milan, at the En... Inter's Romelu Lukaku, right, and Parma's Lautaro Valenti battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Inter Milan, at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Inter's Romelu Lukaku, second left, and Parma's Mattia Bani battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Inter Milan, at the... Inter's Romelu Lukaku, second left, and Parma's Mattia Bani battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Inter Milan, at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Parma's Yordan Osorio, right, competes for the ball with Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez, left, during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Inter M... Parma's Yordan Osorio, right, competes for the ball with Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez, left, during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Inter Milan, at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Alexis Sánchez scored twice to help Inter Milan win 2-1 at relegation-threatened Parma on Thursday to open up a six-point gap at the top of Serie A.

Romelu Lukaku had a hand in both Inter goals in the second half before Hernani pulled one back for Parma.

Inter moved six points above second-place AC Milan, which was held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese on Wednesday. Nine-time defending champion Juventus is third but has played a match less.

Parma remained second from bottom, six points from safety.

Inter had won six of its past seven league matches heading into the game at Parma, scoring 17 goals and conceding just one.

It was Parma which had the better of the earlier chances, but Inter broke the deadlock nine minutes into the second half.

Lukaku chested down a pass on the edge of the area and tried to turn but the ball ended up ricocheting into the path of Sánchez. Sassuolo defender Riccardo Gagliolo tried to clear his shot off the line but it had already gone over.

Lukaku did even better eight minutes later as he powered through from his own half and then rolled a great ball across for Sánchez to drive into the bottom right corner.

Parma briefly threatened a comeback when Hernani volleyed in Germán Pezzella’s cross in the 71st.

