Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/05 05:27
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks turned lower on Wall Street as bond yields made another upward spike, renewing pressure on high-flying technology companies.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Thursday, its third straight loss. The Nasdaq pulled back 2.1%. The losses came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose sharply during a question-and-answer session with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during which Powell said that any pickup in inflation in coming months would likely be temporary, disappointing investors who were hoping for a firmer stance against inflation.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 51.25 points, or 1.3%, to 3,768.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 345.95 points, or 1.1%, to 30,924.14.

The Nasdaq fell 274.28 points, or 2.1%, to 12,723.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 60.87 points, or 2.8% to 2,146.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 42.68 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 8.23 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 468.87 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 54.13 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 12.40 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 317.66 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 164.81 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 172.07 points, or 8.7%.

Updated : 2021-03-05 07:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades