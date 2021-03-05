Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/05 04:52
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $2.55 to $63.83 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $2.67 to $66.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 5 cents to $2 a gallon. April heating rose 6 cents to $1.90 a gallon. April natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $15.10 to $1,700.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 93 cents to $25.46 an ounce and May copper fell 16 cents to $3.98 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.91 Japanese yen from 106.97 yen. The euro fell to $1.1966 from $1.2066.

Updated : 2021-03-05 05:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades