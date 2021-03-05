Alexa
Oklahoma State AD Holder to step down; Weiberg to take over

By CLIFF BRUNT , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/05 03:46
Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder will step down this summer after 16 years and will be replaced by deputy AD Chad Weiberg.

Oklahoma State said Thursday the moves will be effective July 1.

Holder took over in 2005. During his tenure, significant upgrades to T. Boone Pickens Stadium were completed and Oklahoma State became a perennial Top 25 football program under coach Mike Gundy. The Sherman E. Smith Training Center and the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center opened on his watch. The $70 million O’Brate baseball stadium opened last week.

“It is hard to describe the magnitude of the impact Mike Holder has had on Oklahoma State athletics during his 16-year tenure,” said Rick Davis, chair of the OSU/A&M regents. “He has elevated our athletic program to a level once unimaginable in national prominence and prestige by developing and building athletic facilities on par with any in the nation."

Holder will continue to support the athletic department as a special advieor, continue to raise funds and work on facility development. Oklahoma State President Burns Hargis said he will recommend Holder’s appointment as athletic director emeritus.

“We are in awe of the massive upgrade in athletic facilities under Mike’s leadership,” Hargis said. “I am personally appreciative of his adherence to honest principles in the performance of his duties leading our athletic department.”

Weiberg is expected to sign a four-year contract at $750,000 annually. He became deputy athletic director at his alma mater in 2017. His father, Mick, coached on Paul Hansen’s basketball staff in the 1980s.

“I am humbled by this opportunity," Weiberg said.

