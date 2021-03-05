Alexa
Weathers lifts Duquesne past Richmond 67-62 in A-10 tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 03:28
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Weathers recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds as Duquesne edged past Richmond 67-62 in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Thursday.

Duquesne (9-8) advanced to face top-seeded St. Bonaventure in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Chad Baker had 16 points for Duquesne. Michael Hughes added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Tavian Dunn-Martin also scored 11. Hughes also had five steals and four assists.

Richmond scored 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Tyler Burton had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (13-8). Jacob Gilyard added 12 points and Grant Golden had 10 points.

