Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

D-backs add veteran reliever Swarzak as non-roster invitee

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 03:06
D-backs add veteran reliever Swarzak as non-roster invitee

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have added veteran reliever Anthony Swarzak as a non-roster invitee to spring training.

The team announced it added the 35-year-old right-hander on Thursday. He last pitched in the big leagues for the Atlanta Braves in 2019 and had a 4.31 ERA in 44 appearances.

Swarzak has played for eight teams over 10 seasons. He has 375 career appearances and a 4.32 ERA.

Swarzak should have a chance to earn a role in the Diamondbacks' bullpen with several roles up for grabs. Swarzak is the third veteran reliever the D-backs have added in recent weeks, joining Tyler Clippard and Joakim Soria. Both of those pitchers signed big-league deals.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-05 04:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades