Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

UConn's Bueckers is Big East player, freshman of the year

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 02:20
UConn's Bueckers is Big East player, freshman of the year

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — UConn freshman guard Paige Bueckers was named the Big East's player and freshman of the year on Thursday, joining Maya Moore in 2007-08 as the only women's basketball players to earn both honors in the same season.

Bueckers leads the top-ranked Huskies in scoring (19.8 points per game), assists (6.2 per game) and steals (2.4 per game), while shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.

She was the conference's freshman of the week eight times and the player of the week twice.

Her coach, Geno Auriemma, was named the Big East's coach of the year after leading the Huskies to a 21-1 record, including 18-0 in league play. UConn won its 27th regular-season conference championship and its 20th as a member of the Big East.

Husky center Olivia Nelson-Ododa shared the conference's defensive player of the year award with Marquette's Selena Lott.

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards received the conference's sixth woman award, while Marquette's Lauren Van Kleunen was honored with the league's sportsmanship award and DePaul's Lexi Held was named the scholar-athlete of the year.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-05 04:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades