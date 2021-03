Thursday At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club Buenos Aires Purse: $329,550 Surface: Red clay BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Thursday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Pablo Andujar (6), Spain, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, walkover.