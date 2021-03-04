Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 23:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 28 21 5 0 2 44 111 67
Indy 28 21 6 1 0 43 95 68
Orlando 26 13 10 3 0 29 72 82
South Carolina 27 11 8 6 2 30 76 85
Greenville 28 12 9 5 2 31 80 90
Jacksonville 24 10 11 1 2 23 55 68
Wheeling 26 7 15 4 0 18 69 97
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 27 18 6 3 0 39 88 69
Fort Wayne 9 5 1 2 1 13 33 20
Allen 27 17 9 1 0 35 92 75
Utah 29 13 8 3 5 34 88 95
Kansas City 27 11 12 3 1 26 68 77
Tulsa 29 12 14 2 1 27 62 76
Rapid City 31 12 17 2 0 26 85 105

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Indy 6, Wheeling 0

South Carolina 2, Jacksonville 1

Allen 5, Utah 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-05 01:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades