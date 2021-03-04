Alexa
Ohio man admits paying poor Filipino moms for child porn

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 23:00
SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) — A registered sex offender from Ohio man has admitted using dating sites to connect with impoverished women in the Philippines and offering them money in return for sexually explicit photos of their children.

Charles Lee Frazier, 41, of Sidney, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to produce child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. He faces at least 25 years in prison and up to 50 years when he's sentenced later this year.

Besides communicating with the women online, prosecutors said Frazier also sent the mothers child porn images as examples of what he wanted them to create with their children. He also asked the women to show the images to their kids in an attempt to convince the children to engage in sexual behavior.

Court documents show Frazier also discussed committing violent acts against children, including killing infants during sexual assaults.

Frazier sent money to women in the Philippines from April through July 2019, prosecutors said. Among them was a mother who said she needed the money for food.

