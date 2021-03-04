All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 22 13 5 4 30 75 70 N.Y. Islanders 22 12 6 4 28 58 50 Boston 20 12 5 3 27 60 52 Philadelphia 19 11 5 3 25 63 59 Pittsburgh 21 12 8 1 25 65 67 N.Y. Rangers 20 8 9 3 19 53 54 New Jersey 18 7 9 2 16 46 54 Buffalo 20 6 11 3 15 46 60

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 20 15 4 1 31 71 39 Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 76 60 Florida 21 13 4 4 30 67 60 Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68 Columbus 24 9 10 5 23 66 78 Nashville 22 10 12 0 20 51 68 Detroit 25 7 15 3 17 52 82 Dallas 17 6 7 4 16 46 47

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 19 14 4 1 29 61 41 St. Louis 23 13 8 2 28 75 73 Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 61 48 Minnesota 20 12 7 1 25 62 54 Arizona 22 10 9 3 23 59 66 Los Angeles 21 9 8 4 22 62 59 San Jose 20 8 10 2 18 59 77 Anaheim 23 6 12 5 17 48 69

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 24 18 4 2 38 87 56 Winnipeg 22 14 7 1 29 74 59 Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 80 78 Montreal 21 10 6 5 25 68 61 Calgary 23 10 11 2 22 59 70 Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 74 90 Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 95

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Edmonton 1

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2

Colorado 4, San Jose 0

Washington 2, Boston 1, SO

St. Louis 3, Anaheim 2

Vegas 5, Minnesota 1

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.