NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 22 13 5 4 30 75 70
N.Y. Islanders 22 12 6 4 28 58 50
Boston 20 12 5 3 27 60 52
Philadelphia 19 11 5 3 25 63 59
Pittsburgh 21 12 8 1 25 65 67
N.Y. Rangers 20 8 9 3 19 53 54
New Jersey 18 7 9 2 16 46 54
Buffalo 20 6 11 3 15 46 60
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 20 15 4 1 31 71 39
Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 76 60
Florida 21 13 4 4 30 67 60
Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68
Columbus 24 9 10 5 23 66 78
Nashville 22 10 12 0 20 51 68
Detroit 25 7 15 3 17 52 82
Dallas 17 6 7 4 16 46 47
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 19 14 4 1 29 61 41
St. Louis 23 13 8 2 28 75 73
Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 61 48
Minnesota 20 12 7 1 25 62 54
Arizona 22 10 9 3 23 59 66
Los Angeles 21 9 8 4 22 62 59
San Jose 20 8 10 2 18 59 77
Anaheim 23 6 12 5 17 48 69
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 24 18 4 2 38 87 56
Winnipeg 22 14 7 1 29 74 59
Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 80 78
Montreal 21 10 6 5 25 68 61
Calgary 23 10 11 2 22 59 70
Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 74 90
Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 95

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Edmonton 1

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2

Colorado 4, San Jose 0

Washington 2, Boston 1, SO

St. Louis 3, Anaheim 2

Vegas 5, Minnesota 1

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-05 01:11 GMT+08:00

