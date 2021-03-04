All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|22
|13
|5
|4
|30
|75
|70
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|12
|6
|4
|28
|58
|50
|Boston
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|60
|52
|Philadelphia
|19
|11
|5
|3
|25
|63
|59
|Pittsburgh
|21
|12
|8
|1
|25
|65
|67
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|8
|9
|3
|19
|53
|54
|New Jersey
|18
|7
|9
|2
|16
|46
|54
|Buffalo
|20
|6
|11
|3
|15
|46
|60
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|20
|15
|4
|1
|31
|71
|39
|Carolina
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|76
|60
|Florida
|21
|13
|4
|4
|30
|67
|60
|Chicago
|23
|12
|7
|4
|28
|73
|68
|Columbus
|24
|9
|10
|5
|23
|66
|78
|Nashville
|22
|10
|12
|0
|20
|51
|68
|Detroit
|25
|7
|15
|3
|17
|52
|82
|Dallas
|17
|6
|7
|4
|16
|46
|47
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|19
|14
|4
|1
|29
|61
|41
|St. Louis
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|75
|73
|Colorado
|20
|12
|7
|1
|25
|61
|48
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|7
|1
|25
|62
|54
|Arizona
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|59
|66
|Los Angeles
|21
|9
|8
|4
|22
|62
|59
|San Jose
|20
|8
|10
|2
|18
|59
|77
|Anaheim
|23
|6
|12
|5
|17
|48
|69
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|24
|18
|4
|2
|38
|87
|56
|Winnipeg
|22
|14
|7
|1
|29
|74
|59
|Edmonton
|25
|14
|11
|0
|28
|80
|78
|Montreal
|21
|10
|6
|5
|25
|68
|61
|Calgary
|23
|10
|11
|2
|22
|59
|70
|Vancouver
|26
|9
|15
|2
|20
|74
|90
|Ottawa
|25
|8
|16
|1
|17
|67
|95
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Toronto 6, Edmonton 1
Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2
Colorado 4, San Jose 0
Washington 2, Boston 1, SO
St. Louis 3, Anaheim 2
Vegas 5, Minnesota 1
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 5 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.