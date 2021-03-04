All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 8 6 2 0 0 12 25 17 Hartford 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 20 Bridgeport 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 10 6 4 0 0 12 35 28 Laval 8 5 2 1 0 11 26 19 Manitoba 10 4 6 0 0 8 25 30 Stockton 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 16 Belleville 5 1 4 0 0 2 9 20

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 9 8 1 0 0 16 43 22 Grand Rapids 8 5 3 0 0 10 28 23 Texas 8 5 3 0 0 10 30 27 Iowa 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 34 Cleveland 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 21 Rockford 9 1 7 1 0 3 24 43

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 8 5 1 2 0 12 26 23 Hershey 9 5 2 2 0 12 27 22 Utica 8 5 2 0 1 11 31 27 Rochester 8 5 3 0 0 10 29 27 WB/Scranton 8 4 2 1 1 10 25 24 Syracuse 8 3 4 1 0 7 25 26 Binghamton 8 2 4 1 1 6 19 29

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 9 8 1 0 0 16 31 16 San Diego 12 8 4 0 0 16 39 35 Tucson 8 5 3 0 0 10 23 23 Colorado 8 3 3 2 0 8 19 22 San Jose 7 3 3 1 0 7 21 24 Bakersfield 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 19 Ontario 11 1 8 2 0 4 26 44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse 2, WB/Scranton 1

Grand Rapids 9, Rockford 4

Stockton 4, Belleville 1

Toronto 4, Manitoba 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 3

Rochester 4, Utica 2

Texas 5, Tucson 2

Bakersfield 6, San Jose 0

San Diego 5, Ontario 4

Thursday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 5 p.m.