All Times EST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Brooklyn
|24
|13
|.649
|½
|Milwaukee
|21
|14
|.600
|2½
|Boston
|18
|17
|.514
|5½
|New York
|18
|18
|.500
|6
|Charlotte
|17
|18
|.486
|6½
|Miami
|17
|18
|.486
|6½
|Toronto
|17
|18
|.486
|6½
|Indiana
|16
|18
|.471
|7
|Chicago
|16
|18
|.471
|7
|Atlanta
|16
|20
|.444
|8
|Washington
|13
|20
|.394
|9½
|Cleveland
|14
|22
|.389
|10
|Orlando
|13
|23
|.361
|11
|Detroit
|10
|25
|.286
|13½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|27
|9
|.750
|—
|Phoenix
|23
|11
|.676
|3
|L.A. Clippers
|24
|13
|.649
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|13
|.649
|3½
|Portland
|20
|14
|.588
|6
|San Antonio
|18
|13
|.581
|6½
|Denver
|20
|15
|.571
|6½
|Dallas
|18
|16
|.529
|8
|Golden State
|19
|17
|.528
|8
|Memphis
|16
|15
|.516
|8½
|New Orleans
|15
|20
|.429
|11½
|Sacramento
|14
|21
|.400
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|21
|.400
|12½
|Houston
|11
|23
|.324
|15
|Minnesota
|7
|29
|.194
|20
Indiana 114, Cleveland 111
Detroit 129, Toronto 105
Philadelphia 131, Utah 123, OT
Brooklyn 132, Houston 114
Charlotte 135, Minnesota 102
Atlanta 115, Orlando 112
Chicago 128, New Orleans 124
Dallas 87, Oklahoma City 78
Portland 108, Golden State 106
Sacramento 123, L.A. Lakers 120
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Team Durant vs Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Atlanta