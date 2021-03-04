Alexa
NBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 23:00
NBA Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 24 12 .667
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½
Boston 18 17 .514
New York 18 18 .500 6
Toronto 17 18 .486
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 17 18 .486
Miami 17 18 .486
Atlanta 16 20 .444
Washington 13 20 .394 3
Orlando 13 23 .361
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 21 14 .600
Indiana 16 18 .471
Chicago 16 18 .471
Cleveland 14 22 .389
Detroit 10 25 .286 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 18 13 .581
Dallas 18 16 .529
Memphis 16 15 .516 2
New Orleans 15 20 .429 5
Houston 11 23 .324
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 9 .750
Portland 20 14 .588 6
Denver 20 15 .571
Oklahoma City 14 21 .400 12½
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 23 11 .676
L.A. Clippers 24 13 .649 ½
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 ½
Golden State 19 17 .528 5
Sacramento 14 21 .400

___

Wednesday's Games

Indiana 114, Cleveland 111

Detroit 129, Toronto 105

Philadelphia 131, Utah 123, OT

Brooklyn 132, Houston 114

Charlotte 135, Minnesota 102

Atlanta 115, Orlando 112

Chicago 128, New Orleans 124

Dallas 87, Oklahoma City 78

Portland 108, Golden State 106

Sacramento 123, L.A. Lakers 120

Thursday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games 2021 All-Star Game

Team Durant vs Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Atlanta

Updated : 2021-03-05 01:10 GMT+08:00

