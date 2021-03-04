Alexa
24 Hours of Le Mans postponed from June to August

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 23:11
LE MANS, France (AP) — The 24 Hours of Le Mans race was postponed from June to August in the hope that fans can attend by then, organizers said on Thursday.

The iconic race was scheduled to take place on June 12-13 but was moved to Aug. 21-22.

“Although it was a tough decision to make, it is the right one. Holding the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind closed doors for the second year running would be unthinkable," said Pierre Fillon, the president of race organizer the Automobile Club de l’Ouest. "We are working very hard to put on a safe event, with all the necessary health precautions in place.”

The race was first held in 1923, and in 2019 it drew 252,500 spectators.

There were none in 2020 when the race started three months late because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Toyota Gazoo’s No. 8 car comfortably won last year to secure a third straight victory, with Swiss co-driver Sébastien Buemi and Japan’s Kazuki Nakajima also winning for a third straight year.

Updated : 2021-03-05 01:09 GMT+08:00

