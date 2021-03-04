Alexa
The Latest: Cards OK'd to host some fans at Busch Stadium

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/04 22:52
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim, right, waits on the mound to be removed by manager Mike Shildt (8) as catcher Andrew Knizner watc...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The St. Louis Cardinals say they’ve received approval from the city to fill Busch Stadium at 32% capacity starting with their April 8 home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

That could mean 14,500 fans at Busch Stadium, which has a capacity of 45,538.

City health director Dr. Fredrick Echols says new COVID-19 infections have been declining and the positivity rate in St. Louis dipped below 5% for the first time since mid-September.

“The Cardinals organization has worked diligently to ensure they are able to create and maintain a safe environment for staff and fans. Wearing a face covering, social distancing, cleaning, and other infectious disease control measures they have in place for the stadium should keep us moving in the right direction,” Echols said in a news release.

Season ticket holders will get the first crack at tickets for the first two homestands, then the general public if tickets remain. The Cardinals said fans will be seated in pods of four or fewer with at least 6 feet of space between pods. Masks will be required except when eating or drinking.

Updated : 2021-03-05 01:08 GMT+08:00

