Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan

Magnitude 4.7 temblor rattles most of northern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/04 23:19
CWB map of magnitude 4.7 quake. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolted northeastern Taiwan at 10:24 p.m. this evening (March 4), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 52.7 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 11.2 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 3 in Yilan County and a 2 in Hualien County, New Taipei City, and Miaoli County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, and Nantou County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.

Map shows degrees of intensity felt by the quake across northern Taiwan. (CWB map)
