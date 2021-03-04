Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bystander's baby critically hurt in Houston police shooting

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 20:36
Bystander's baby critically hurt in Houston police shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — A shooting by a police officer in Houston critically wounded a baby and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies, authorities said.

Officers tried to pull over a black Mercedes about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday because the car had been connected to several aggravated robberies, Houston Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said. The driver did not stop, crashed and then ran to a gas station, where a woman was outside her vehicle pumping gas, Finner said.

The man jumped into the woman's vehicle and a responding officer saw that he had a gun. The officer opened fire, killing the man but also striking a 1-year-old child that was in the backseat, Finner said.

The officer did not know the child was in the vehicle, Finner said.

“Pray for this 1-year-old and that mother," he said. "Can you imagine pumping gas and having to go through this?”

The officer who opened fire will be paid on administrative leave pending an investigation, he said. The name of the man who was killed was not immediately released, but Finner said he was about 30 years old.

Updated : 2021-03-04 22:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt