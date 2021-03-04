Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

EU regulator starts a review of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 18:18
Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia, Monday March 1, 2021. Hard-hit Slovakia signed a deal to acquire 2 million...
Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia, Monday March 1, 2021. Hard-hit Slovakia signed a deal to acquire 2 million...
Nurse Sandra Vega gives a shot of the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 to Dr. Julio Prat at Trinidad Maternity Hospital in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, F...
Nurse Sandra Vega gives Dr. Patricia Bracho a shot of the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 at Trinidad Maternity Hospital in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday,...

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia, Monday March 1, 2021. Hard-hit Slovakia signed a deal to acquire 2 million...

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia, Monday March 1, 2021. Hard-hit Slovakia signed a deal to acquire 2 million...

Nurse Sandra Vega gives a shot of the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 to Dr. Julio Prat at Trinidad Maternity Hospital in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, F...

Nurse Sandra Vega gives Dr. Patricia Bracho a shot of the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 at Trinidad Maternity Hospital in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday,...

MOSCOW (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said it has started a rolling review of Sputnik V, many months after the vaccine was first approved for use in Russia and after dozens of countries around the world have authorized it.

In a statement Thursday, the European regulator said the review is based on results from lab studies and research in adults, which suggests the vaccine may help protect against coronavirus.

Despite skepticism about Russia’s hasty introduction of the vaccine, which was rolled out before it had completed late-stage trials, the vaccine appears to be safe and effective. According to a study published in the journal Lancet, Sputnik V was about 91% effective in preventing people from becoming severely ill with COVID-19.

The EMA has not set a date for when its expert group might meet to assess Sputnik V data to decide if it should be approved across the European Union, but the rolling review process is meant to expedite the authorization process, which can typically take several months.

Updated : 2021-03-04 20:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt