2021 Creative Expo to celebrate Taiwan

Event to take place at Huashan 1914 Creative Park, Songshan Culture Park, and Taipei Expo Park

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/04 18:45
2021 Creative Expo Taiwan poster. (TDRI photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – This year's Creative Expo Taiwan highlights the nation's environment, handicrafts, cuisine and culture.

The Ministry of Culture canceled the expo last year due to the pandemic. This year's event will take place from from April 16-25.

Expo curator Lin Kun-yin (林昆穎), also the co-founder of the art and science group LuxuryLogico (豪華朗機工), announced the theme would be "Supermicros." He explained that it explores the relationship between belief and data, so as to convey the value of mutual trust and culture.

The expo's poster from designer Yen Po-Chun (顏伯駿) was revealed on Thursday (March 4) and expresses the power of hope, with bright lines, white dots, and a pure black background. Yen was nominated at the 2020 Golden Melody Award in the category of Best Album Design.

The expo will take place in three Taipei venues, namely: Huashan 1914 Creative Park, Songshan Culture Park, and Taipei Expo Park. Huashan 1914 Creative Park will host four exhibitions, including Taiwan rituals, natural ecosystems in Hualien and Penghu, handmade crafts, and a culture and food forum featuring Spanish and Taiwanese chefs from Asia's top 50 restaurants.

The Huashan 1914 Creative Park expo will take place from April 16-25. Songshan and Expo Park will take place April 21-25. For more information, please visit the official website.
Creative Expo Taiwan
LuxuryLogico
Yen Po-Chun

