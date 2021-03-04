Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Palace: Prince Philip had a successful heart procedure

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 17:40
Palace: Prince Philip had a successful heart procedure

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure in a London hospital.

The palace says the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, “underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.”

It said he is expected to remain in the hospital for "treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s.

Updated : 2021-03-04 19:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt