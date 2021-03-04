Alexa
Flemish Parliament throws support behind Taiwan

Flanders passes resolution backing Taiwan's participation in international bodies, calls on China to release Taiwanese prisoners

By Micah McCartney , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/04 18:13
(Twitter, TaiwanEU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The legislature of the Belgian region of Flanders has overwhelmingly passed a resolution declaring support for Taiwan and called for deeper ties, as China continues to block it from meaningful engagement.

The Flemish Parliament on Wednesday (March 3) passed the resolution promoting Flanders-Taiwan relations, with 117 votes in favor, zero against, and four abstentions.

In a statement, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted the legislation calls on the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, to enhance its contacts with Taiwan at every level, including expanding cultural, economic, and academic collaboration with the Asian country, and supporting its freedom and democracy. The bill also pushed for the signing of EU-Taiwan bilateral investment agreements.

Meanwhile, the Flemish resolution directs the government of the Dutch-speaking region to promote Taiwan's participation in international organizations it is currently excluded from. These include the World Health Organization and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Stating that Taiwan is an important trading partner of Flanders, Belgium, and the EU, the legislation also noted the escalating tension between the island country and China, saying it damages both regional security and the international economy. Finally, the body called for both sides to refrain from unilateral actions that could threaten peace in the Taiwan Strait, and for China to release Taiwanese political prisoners.

MOFA thanked Flanders for the move, observing it was the first time the regional government had passed legislation expressly in support of Taiwan. The ministry stated that Taiwan and Belgium have long enjoyed warm relations, pointing to memorandums of understanding the two sides previously inked on investment, education, technology, public health, vocational training, and green energy.
Flemish parliament
Flanders
Belgium
Taiwan Belgium relations
Taiwan EU relations

Updated : 2021-03-04 19:02 GMT+08:00

