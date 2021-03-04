Alexa
Taiwan takes down COVID prevention posters of table tennis star

Chiang Hung-chieh tangled in 'verbal aggression' claims, CECC says campaign reached scheduled end

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/04 17:25
Posters showing table tennis star Chiang Hung-chieh were removed from the CECC overnight 

Posters showing table tennis star Chiang Hung-chieh were removed from the CECC overnight  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Posters of Taiwanese table tennis star Chiang Hung-chieh (江宏傑), which were part of a COVID-19 prevention campaign, were taken down after allegations surfaced that he had used “verbal aggression” against his wife, top Japanese table tennis player Ai Fukuhara (福原愛), reports said Thursday (March 4).

Taiwanese and Japanese media were awash Wednesday (March 3) with reports that Fukuhara had filed for divorce after Chiang insulted her. The reports added that she has fled to her native country and is seeing another man.

As for the posters, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said they had been removed because the campaign had reached its end, CNA reported. Up until Wednesday, Chiang’s pictures adorned the entrance to the room where the CECC held its near-daily news conferences with updates on Taiwan’s coronavirus situation, according to the report.

A CECC representative explained at Thursday’s conference that each campaign is valid for a specific period and that it is normal for campaign spokespersons to be replaced.
