AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/04 15:41
Protesters stand next to burning tires blocking a main road during a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan A...
Lebanese soldiers arrest a protester who was burning tires to block a highway that leads to the airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Sc...
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl wearing costume walks next to a wall spray-painted with the Palestinian flag during celebrations of the Jewish holiday o...
A military helicopter flies over people during the Afghan Security Forces Exhibition, at the Darul Aman Palace in Kabul, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The...
An Israeli soldier scuffles with a Palestinian man during a protest against the demolition of Palestinian Bedouin tents and other structures in their ...
Fishermen remove fish from nets after returning from a fishing trip on the Mediterranean Sea, in the Israeli Arab village of Jisr al-Zarqa, Israel, in...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing costumes, scuffle with police officers during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the Mea Shearim neighb...
Jewish Ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes, read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Jewish festival of Purim, at a sy...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate after drinking alcohol during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 28...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 25-March 3, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region: The Jewish holiday of Purim was celebrated during daylight, before Israeli authorities imposed an overnight curfew due to the coronavirus; and Beirut was darkened by burning tires, again, after the Lebanese pound hit a record low against the dollar amid an unrelenting economic and political crisis.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling, Dusan Vranic, and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-03-04 17:34 GMT+08:00

