Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Washington women beat Colorado 68-54 in Pac-12 tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 14:06
Washington women beat Colorado 68-54 in Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Tameiya Sadler had 18 points and a season-high eight assists, Ashley Van Dyke also scored 18 points, and the No. 11 seed Washington women beat Colorado 68-54 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

Quay Miller and Alexis Griggsby added 11 points apiece for Washington (7-13). The Huskies made 25 of 46 (54.3%) overall and shot a season-high 55% (11 of 20) from 3-point range.

Washington, which won just three games — and at one point lost eight straight — in conference play this season, plays No. 9 and third-seeded UCLA in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Sadler, Griggsby and Van Dyke each hit a 3-pointer in a 14-0 run that made it 49-36 with three minutes left in the third quarter and the Huskies led the rest of the way.

Frida Formann and Mya Hollingshed scored 16 points apiece for Colorado (10-10).

Hollingshed made a jumper to close the third quarter before Tayanna Jones hit a 3 and Aubrey Knight made two free throws to open the fourth, trimming Colorado's deficit to 53-45 with nine minutes to play but the Buffaloes were scoreless for the next nearly-four minutes and got no closer.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-04 16:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce