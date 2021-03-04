Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bond hearing for man who killed ex-Saints star Will Smith

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 14:06
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith appears before an NFL football game against the New York Giants i...
FILE - This April 10, 2016, file photo provided by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office shows Cardell Hayes. Hayes, who fatally shot former NFL star Wi...

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith appears before an NFL football game against the New York Giants i...

FILE - This April 10, 2016, file photo provided by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office shows Cardell Hayes. Hayes, who fatally shot former NFL star Wi...

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man who fatally shot former NFL star Will Smith following a 2016 traffic collision has a bond hearing scheduled Thursday, seeking freedom after his manslaughter conviction in Smith's death was overturned because his trial jury's vote was not unanimous.

Cardell Hayes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction in Smith's shooting and attempted manslaughter in the wounding of Smith's wife Raquel. The convictions came on 10-2 jury votes at Hayes' December 2016 trial.

But the U.S. Supreme Court has since ruled that non-unanimous verdicts are unconstitutional. His conviction was tossed and his lawyers sought bond.

Hayes has insisted he shot Smith in self-defense during a confrontation over a traffic crash.

Updated : 2021-03-04 16:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce