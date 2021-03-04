Alexa
3 more cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in PSL

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 13:34
Islamabad United' Paul Stirling, left, raises bat to celebrate after scoring fifty while teammate Alex Hales watches duirng a Pakistan Super League T2...
Pakistan Cricket Board Media and Communications Director Sami Ul Hasan gives a press conference, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Two mor...

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Three more cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Pakistan Super League, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.

The PCB did not reveal the identity of players, but said that the infected players were not from the teams which competed in two Twenty20 matches Wednesday.

Defending champions Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets while Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by 22 runs on Wednesday.

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United are the other two teams competing in Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 league.

Islamabad’s two foreign cricketers, including Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed, and another unnamed foreign player are already in isolation after being tested positive earlier this week.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-04 16:01 GMT+08:00

