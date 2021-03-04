Alexa
Taiwan's Council of Agriculture minister criticizes China's unfair trade practices

'China will end up suffering the most if it continues linking trade with politics': Chen Chi-chung

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/04 13:45
Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (right).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Council of Agriculture minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said on Thursday (March 4) that if Beijing does not improve its handling of international trade and continues to link trade with politics, its trading partners will unite and China will ultimately suffer the most.

Chen made the remarks during an interview with the hosts of the radio station Super FM98.5, Chien Yu-yan (簡余晏) and Wang Chie-min (汪潔民). They were discussing the recent Chinese import ban on Taiwan’s pineapples.

The minister said that if China continues to confront political issues with other countries by retaliating economically, it will promote the unity of affected nations. “In the end, the biggest loser will be China itself,” he remarked.

In November last year, Beijing imposed new customs inspections on Australian rock lobsters, checking them for traces of minerals and metals, according to Australia Agriculture Minister David Littleproud. Australian government data showed that China was the destination for approximately 94 percent of the Antipodean nation’s rock lobster exports.

In the same month, China introduced an anti-dumping tariff of up to 212 percent on Australian wines. This has caused China-bound wine exports to plummet by 95 percent, according to initial estimates by Australian Grape and Wine Incorporated.

China has only been the top export destination for Australian wine since 2016, and in four years it has grown to account for 36 percent of wine export revenue in Australia, according to IBISworld.

Beijing’s moves are seen as retaliation for Sydney’s previous request to all World Health Organization member states to support an independent investigation into the origin and spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Beijing banned Taiwanese pineapples citing “harmful creatures” found on the fruit that threaten China’s own agriculture. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said the decision was “totally rational and necessary” and that customs had a responsibility to prevent diseases carried by plants from entering the country.

In response, the Taiwan government launched a social media campaign to promote the nation’s pineapples, while local politicians publicly supported pineapple farmers. Meanwhile, Taiwanese rushed to purchase the tropical fruit in bulk and ultimately bought an entire year's worth of pineapples in just four days.
Updated : 2021-03-04 14:28 GMT+08:00

