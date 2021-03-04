Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bergersen leads Central Arkansas past SE Louisiana 88-71

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 12:23
Bergersen leads Central Arkansas past SE Louisiana 88-71

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Rylan Bergersen scored 20 points as short-handed Central Arkansas beat Southeastern Louisiana 88-71 on Wednesday night.

Eddy Kayouloud had 19 points and nine rebounds for Central Arkansas (5-18, 4-11 Southland Conference) in its home finale. Jared Chatham added 16 points and nine rebounds. Collin Cooper had 12 points.

Bergersen and Cooper each made four 3-pointers and the Bears were 13 of 23 from behind the arc, a season-high.

Central Arkansas also posted a season-high 22 assists on 32 field goals. The Bears were playing a seven-man rotation but the victory maintains their chances at a berth in the Southland tournament next week.

Nick Caldwell had 16 points for the Lions (7-16, 5-10), who have lost three straight. Gus Okafor and Keon Clergeot each added 14 points.

Southeastern Louisiana defeated Central Arkansas 69-57 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-04 14:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China