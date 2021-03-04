Capitals beat Bruins in shootout in Chara’s Boston return

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) is congratulated by teammates after his goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, rear right, duri... Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) is congratulated by teammates after his goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, rear right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Boston. From left are Capitals Washington Capitals T.J. Oshie (77), Ellers, Richard Panik (14) and Zdeno Chara (33). (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) is congratulated by Zdeno Chara following a shootout against the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey ... Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) is congratulated by Zdeno Chara following a shootout against the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Boston. The Capitals won 2-1. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara, steps onto the ice during a pre-game warm up prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against his f... Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara, steps onto the ice during a pre-game warm up prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against his former team, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Boston. Chara played for the Boston Bruins from 2006 through the 2020 season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) pokes his stick at Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey ... Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) pokes his stick at Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored the only goal in the shootout and the Washington Capitals beat the Bruins 2-1 on Wednesday night in Zdeno Chara’s return to Boston.

Lars Eller scored in regulation, and Vitek Vanecek made 18 saves to help the Capitals improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

The 43-year-old Chara, the Bruins’ captain for his 14 seasons with the club, signed a one-year contract as a free agent with the Capitals in the offseason. He helped Boston win the 2011 Stanley Cup, and was a key part of its runner-up teams in 2013 and 2019.

David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 27 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored twice, Frederik Andersen made 26 saves in his return from an injury and NHL-leading Toronto completed a three-game sweep of Edmonton.

John Tavares and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyhev also scored to help Toronto improve to 18-4-2.

Andersen returned after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Auston Matthews, the NHL goals leader with 18, also was back after missing the last two games with a sore wrist/hand.

The Maple Leafs outscored the Oilers 13-1 in the three games, winning 4-0 on Saturday night and 3-0 on Monday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton.