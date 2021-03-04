Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Nutall leads Sam Houston St. over Texas A&M-CC 84-61

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 12:00
Nutall leads Sam Houston St. over Texas A&M-CC 84-61

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall scored 20 points in 26 minutes as Sam Houston won its 12th straight home game, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-61 on Wednesday night and closing in on a second Southland Conference championship in three seasons.

The win boosted the Bearkats moved into a tie with Nicholls State atop the Southland with a 13-2 record. Each have one game left, Sam Houston taking on visiting Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Demarkus Lampley had 17 points on five 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds for Sam Houston (19-7). Freshmen Bryce Monroe added 10 points and Kian Scroggins had eight points with seven rebounds.

Jalen White had 16 points for the Islanders (4-19, 1-13), who have now lost four consecutive games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-04 14:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
NTNU basketball player calls African-Taiwanese athlete 'N-word'
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China