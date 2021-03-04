Alexa
Castro lifts Houston Baptist over Incarnate Word 72-67

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 12:08
HOUSTON (AP) — Pedro Castro tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Houston Baptist to a 72-67 win over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

Darius Lee had 12 points for Houston Baptist (5-17, 4-10 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Logan Bracamonte and Drew Lutz each scored 17 points for the Cardinals (8-12, 5-8), who have now lost four games in a row. Keaston Willis had 14 points and six rebounds.

Houston Baptist sweeps the series, having defeated UIW 73-57 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-04 14:27 GMT+08:00

