Moragne lifts Florida A&M past NC Central 65-58

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 11:11
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Moragne scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Florida A&M erased a 13-point second-half gap for a 65-58 win over North Carolina Central on Wednesday night.

Four Rattlers scored in double figures. MJ Randolph had 13 points and nine rebounds, Kamron Reaves added 13 points and Jalen Speer 10 for Florida A&M (8-10, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Trailing 43-30, FAMU embarked on an 18-3 run sparked by an alley-oop from Speer to DJ Jones with 16:31 left. The run gave the Rattlers a 48-46 lead with 11:26 remaining and they led the rest of the way.

Alex Caldwell had 11 points for the Eagles (4-8, 2-5), who have now lost five consecutive games. C.J. Keyser added 11 points and six rebounds. After N.C. Central came within 59-58 with 1:33 remaining, it did not score again with a turnover and five missed shots.

The victory was FAMU's first at NCCU since Jan. 7, 2012.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

