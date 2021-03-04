Taiwanese rescued in Philippines from Chinese abductors

Wu (center) after being rescued in Philippines. Wu (center) after being rescued in Philippines. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man abducted in the Philippines by kidnappers allegedly involved in a Chinese crime ring was rescued by local police on Tuesday (March 2).

The Philippine National Police-Anti Kidnapping Group conducted the rescue operation upon receiving information from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines. TECO learned on Monday that the victim, surnamed Wu (吳), was being held by Chinese nationals, reported CNA.

According to Wu, who was based in the Southeast Asian country, he had sought employment from a Chinese gambling company via messaging app Telegram on Feb. 26. He landed a job at the company and was offered RMB13,000 (US$2,009) per month.

Wu said he was then taken to a hotel in Pasay on Feb. 26 for quarantine, after which he was relocated to Las Piñas on Feb. 28 and Parañaque on March 1. His freedom of movement was restricted, and he claimed he had been “sold” three times by different businesses at prices ranging from RMB30,000-38,000.

Wu was rescued in an office building in Parañaque, according to the Philippine police. No guards were present.

The case marks the 10th incident in which Taiwanese citizens have been abducted or confined in the Philippines this year, said TECO. Since 2018, TECO has received requests for assistance from 34 Taiwanese nationals held over debt issues and disputes with gambling businesses.