Dunn scores 21 to lead St. John's past Providence 81-67

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 10:28
NEW YORK (AP) — Rasheem Dunn had a season-high 21 points as St. John’s defeated Providence 81-67 on Wednesday night.

Julian Champagnie had 16 points and 10 rebounds for St. John’s (15-10, 9-9 Big East Conference). Greg Williams Jr. added 15 points. Isaih Moore had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Nate Watson had 19 points and three blocks for the Friars (12-12, 8-10). David Duke added 16 points and nine rebounds. Jared Bynum had 13 points.

The Red Storm improve to 2-0 against the Friars this season. St. John’s defeated Providence 92-81 on Feb. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-04 12:57 GMT+08:00

