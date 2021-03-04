Alexa
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House

Taiwan tied 4 other countries as 7th freest in world on Global Freedom Index

  140
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/04 11:03
(Freedom House Global Freedom Index screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan retained its ranking as the second-freest country in Asia and seventh in the world in Freedom House’s latest report on global freedom.

Taiwan scored 94 out of 100, making it the second-freest country in Asia behind only Japan, which had a score of 96. Taiwan is tied for seventh place in the world with Estonia, Germany, Cyprus, and Iceland.

In Freedom House's country report on Taiwan, the nation scored 38 out of 40 for political rights and 56 out of 60 for civil liberties, yielding an overall score of 94, one point higher than last year's rating.

The report praised Taiwan's "vibrant and competitive democratic system" for enabling the peaceful handover of power between rival political parties going back to the year 2000. It also described Taiwan's protection of civil liberties as "generally robust."

However, it cautioned that an ongoing concern is migrant workers' vulnerability to exploitation. It also noted Beijing's attempts to "influence policymaking, the media, and democratic infrastructure in Taiwan."

Freedom House lauded President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for her reelection victory in spite of Chinese disinformation and influence operations targeting Taiwanese voters. The non-profit organization also commended the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic through the use of contact tracing, quarantines, and timely updates while "avoiding abusive restrictions."

China, on the other hand, came in with an overall score of 9, earning it a rating of "not free." For political rights, the communist country dropped a point from last year to minus 2 out of 40, while civil liberties remained unchanged at 11 out of 60.
