Make This International Women's Week Unforgettable with iShopChangi's Exclusive Discounts and Promotions

Celebrate International Women’s Week with iShopChangi’s exclusive discounts and promotions. Whether you’re looking for a gift for yourself or a special woman in your life, we have up to 60% off thousands of tax and duty-absorbed fragrances, cosmetics, wine, chocolate and more. Running until March 14, 2021, browse iShopChangi to find luxury products at great prices.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 March 2021 - For the latest International Women's Week, iShopChangi is celebrating in style with a fresh campaign offering a wealth of sitewide discount codes and promotions. Featuring your favourite local and international brands at unbeatable prices, our online store is the ideal place to shop for a treasured loved one. Running until March 14, 2021, load up your shopping cart with some much-loved gifts today.









Incredible Sitewide 8% Off Discount Codes

It doesn't matter what kind of gift you want to purchase this International Women's Week, iShopChangi has a special deal that makes it the perfect time to buy. Using the code IWD8, customers can save 8% off all categories except Wines & Spirits. With no minimum spend and capped at S$30, there are literally thousands of bargains to be had.

You can save even more on top-tier beauty products such as ELIZABETH ARDEN, OLAY and INNISFREE by applying this discount to our already reduced prices. There are plenty more delights too, including alluring lingerie by VICTORIA'S SECRET and premium fragrances by JUICY COUTURE and RANCÉ 1795. Alongside deals on handbags and jewellery, we have everything you need in one spot.

Take 5% Off Your Favourite Wine and Spirits

There's no better place to stock up on your favourite wine and spirits than iShopChangi if you're planning on getting the girls around this International Women's Week. To make sure you don't miss out on anything, we're taking 5% off our entire range for this shopping extravaganza. Simply use the DRINKS5 discount code when you're ready to checkout.

If you prefer to drink high-quality vino, iShopChangi is offering huge savings on some of the world's biggest names in wine. Across the likes of BOTTEGA, JACOB'S CREEK and DBR LAFITE, you'll find that a vast range of sought-after vintages are available for heavily reduced prices. In addition to discounts on beloved spirit makers such as MACALLAN, GLENFIDDICH and HIBIKI, this discount code has no minimum spend and is capped at S$30.

Score 10% Off with Upsized Ladies' Night vouchers

Don't think the savings stop there. Across two special Wednesday evening events throughout this International Women's Week, we're also offering Upsized Ladies' Night vouchers. Held March 3 and March 10 from 6pm-12am, we're bumping up the discount to 10% off. With no minimum spend, capped at S$50, use codes IWD10X (3 Mar) and IWD10Z (10 Mar).

Honour This International Women's Week in Style

Mark this special occasion in the best possible way by shopping online at iShopChangi. With outstanding discount codes and sitewide promotions on thousands of gifts and luxury products, you can ensure this International Women's Week is the biggest one yet.

About Changi Airport Group

Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd (CAG) (www.changiairportgroup.com) was formed on 16 June 2009 and the corporatisation of Singapore Changi Airport (IATA: SIN, ICAO: WSSS) followed on 1 July 2009. As the company managing Changi Airport, CAG undertakes key functions focusing on airport operations and management, air hub development, commercial activities and airport emergency services. CAG also manages Seletar Airport (IATA: XSP, ICAO: WSSL) and through its subsidiary Changi Airports International, invests in and manages foreign airports.





About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store -- and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website -- Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.