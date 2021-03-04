Alexa
Jenkins, Rogers lead USC women past ASU in Pac 12 1st round

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 08:16
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordyn Jenkins scored a career-high 16 points, Endyia Rogers added 15 points and dished off a career-high 11 assists and eighth-seeded USC defeated ninth-seeded Arizona State in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday.

The Trojans (11-11) earned a meeting with top-seeded and fourth-ranked Stanford in a quarterfinal game on Thursday.

Jordan Sanders scored 14 points for USC, with the three top scorers combining to make 20 of 25 shots to help the Trojans shoot 65% (30 of 46). They were 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

Taya Hanson scored 15 points on 5-of-14 3-point shooting for the Sun Devils (11-10), who shot just 35% (22 of 63). Maggie Besselink added 13 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.

USC scored the first nine points of the game and the first 10 of the second quarter to lead 28-7. It was 39-22 at the half, with the Trojans shooting 70% and ASU 29%.

The teams split a pair of close games in the regular season.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-04 09:48 GMT+08:00

