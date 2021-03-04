Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/04 07:45
Bears re-sign exclusive rights free agent OL Alex Bars

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears re-signed offensive lineman Alex Bars as well as four other exclusive rights free agents on Wednesday.

Bars joined the Bears in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame and played sparingly as a rookie. But he helped solidify the line in the second half of last season.

Bars started the final eight regular-season games — one at center, one at left guard and six at right guard — as well as Chicago's wild-card loss at New Orleans.

The Bears also re-signed tight end J.P. Holtz, running back Ryan Nall and linebackers James Vaughters and Josh Woods.

