AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Las Vegas

William Byron does doughnuts as he celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfred... William Byron does doughnuts as he celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles

Last year: Joey Logano won after starting fifth.

Last race: William Byron pulled away as three cars battled behind him at Homestead-Miami Speeday to win for the second time in his career.

Fast facts: Byron is 13th in the points race after three races. ... Points leader Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick are the only drivers with two top-five finishes. ... Harvick and Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell are the only drivers with top-10 finishes in all three races. ... Byron's victory was the 264th for Hendrick Motorsports, four behind Petty Enterprises for most all-time in the top series.

Next race: March 14, Avondale, Ariz.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Alsco Uniforms 300

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Chase Briscoe won after starting second.

Last race: Myatt Snider cashed in on the second overtime restart and held off Tyler Reddick at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Fast facts: Snider is second, behind defending series champion Austin Cindric, in the points race after three events. Ty Gibbs, who won on the Daytona road course. is 16th in points. ... Reddick's second-place finish didn't stand because he failed the post-race inspection. ... Snider's first career victory came in his 36th start in the series.

Next race: March 13, Avondale, Ariz.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Bucked Up 200

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Friday, race, 9 p.m.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won after starting third.

Last race: Ben Rhodes made it two wins in two races with a victory on the Daytona road course.

Fast facts: Rhodes, John Hunter Nemecheck and Sheldon Creed are the only drivers with top-10 finishes in both races run this year. ... Rhodes is just the third driver to open the season with back-to-back victories in the series. His second victory was the 200th for Toyota in the series.

Next race: March 20, Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton completed his sixth championship season in seven years even though Max Verstappen held off the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and Valterri Bottas for his second victory of the season.

Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix, March 28, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener)

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon clinched his sixth series championship, holding off Josef Newgarden despite Newgarden’s Dixon-matching fourth victory of the season.

Next race: April 18, Birmingham, Alabama (season opener)

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 11-14, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: March 5 (Barberville, Florida) and March 6 (Gibsonton, Florida).

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

