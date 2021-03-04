Alexa
Austin acquires Sebastian Berhalter from Columbus on loan

By Associated Press
2021/03/04 05:48
Austin acquires Sebastian Berhalter from Columbus on loan

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, the 19-year-old son of U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter, was acquired by Major League Soccer's new expansion team in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday on a loan from Columbus in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money.

Gregg Berhalter, a former U.S. defender, coached Columbus from 2013-18 before taking over the U.S. team.

Austin has the right to acquire Sebastian Berhalter on a permanent basis at the end of the season. He played at the University of North Carolina and signed with Columbus as a homegrown player last year. He had four starts and nine appearances last year for the MLS champion Crew.

Updated : 2021-03-04 08:21 GMT+08:00

